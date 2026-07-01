Belgium pull off stunning late Senegal comeback

Shafaq News- Seattle

Belgium reached the World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, beating Senegal 3-2 at Seattle Stadium after overturning a two-goal deficit in the final minutes.

Senegal led through Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr and were closing in on a major knockout win before Romelu Lukaku pulled Belgium back into the match in the 86th minute.

Youri Tielemans equalized in the 89th, then scored a stoppage-time penalty to complete one of the tournament’s most dramatic comebacks.

Belgium, who entered as Group G winners, will face the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.

Senegal exit after a late collapse, having reached the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. The defeat ends their bid to match their 2002 quarterfinal run.