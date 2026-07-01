Rwanga project powers 100 units in Erbil village

Shafaq News- Erbil

A solar power project will provide electricity to 100 units in Ziyarat village in Erbil province, including 96 homes and three public facilities, with rural areas seeking more stable and sustainable energy supplies.

Shafaq News correspondent said the project was announced on Wednesday during a ceremony attended by Kurdish politician Rawan Barzani. Implemented by Rwanga Foundation, the project will also equip –in addition to the homes– the village mosque, health center, and mourning hall with solar power systems, aiming to secure continuous electricity and reduce reliance on conventional supply networks.

In May, ATTAQA, a Washington-based energy research platform, reported that Iraq was expected to face an 11 GW power shortfall during peak summer demand in 2026, with production at 29 GW at the end of January against projected peak demand of about 40 GW. The platform later ranked Iraq fifth among Arab importers of Chinese solar panels in 2025, with imports rising to 1.89 GW from 0.43 GW in 2024.

Rwanga, meaning "vision", is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, it has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community-development programs. Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga operates across Iraq through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.