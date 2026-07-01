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Drone hits Iranian Kurdish camp near Erbil

Drone hits Iranian Kurdish camp near Erbil
2026-07-01T21:57:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone attack targeted Degala camp north of Erbil, causing material damage but no casualties, Karim Parwizi, a leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Another source told Shafaq News that the attack was carried out with five “Hadid” drones, with all of them falling around the outer perimeter of the targeted headquarters and warehouses.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

On June 9, Parwizi told Shafaq News that three drones targeted KDPI positions in the Balisan valley of Khalifan district. One drone was shot down, while two others crashed near the targeted area, with no casualties reported.

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