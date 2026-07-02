USA survive red card to beat Bosnia

Shafaq News- Santa Clara

The United States reached the World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium after surviving most of the second half with 10 men.

Folarin Balogun opened the scoring before halftime, but was sent off in the 64th minute after a VAR review for a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. Malik Tillman sealed the win in the 82nd minute with a free kick, giving the co-hosts their first men’s World Cup knockout victory since 2002.

The United States will face Belgium in the Round of 16 in Seattle, but Balogun will miss the match through suspension.

Bosnia pushed after the red card but could not turn second-half pressure into a goal, with the US defense holding firm through the closing stages. The defeat ends their first World Cup knockout appearance.