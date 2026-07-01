Electricity minister removes Diyala distribution chief

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib dismissed the head of Diyala's Electricity Distribution Branch, Miqdad Al-Jourani, appointing Saif Salem to lead the branch, according to an official document.

The order also names Maytham Hadi Ahmed as assistant director general.

Earlier this week, the ministry suspended South Electricity Distribution Company Director General Ghaith Najm Obeid for 60 days, pending an inquiry, with Tarek Faraj Ahmed assigned to manage the company during the investigation.

It has also formed several committees to investigate irregularities in Basra's power sector, including alleged manipulation of electronic meters at commercial complexes and unpaid electricity charges at residential compounds. The inquiries resulted in the dismissal of 28 South Distribution Company employees and their referral to Iraq's Integrity Commission over suspected waste of public funds.

The measures come as Iraq continues its nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed the "Dawn Crackdown," launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. Security sources previously told Shafaq News that authorities arrested more than 67 suspects during the first 24 hours, while informed sources expect the initial phase to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far