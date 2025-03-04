Israeli strike targets top Hezbollah figure in Southern Lebanon

2025-03-04T11:49:04+00:00

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike killed a Hezbollah official on Tuesday after targeting his vehicle in southern Lebanon.

According to Israeli media reports, a drone targeted a vehicle in Rashkanieh, about 10 kilometers from the Israeli border, killing a high-ranking member of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel, Al-Manar, reported that "a civilian was martyred in the drone strike," without specifying whether the individual was affiliated with Hezbollah.

Last week, Israel confirmed the killing of a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in eastern Lebanon.

