Israeli strike targets top Hezbollah figure in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike killed a Hezbollah official on Tuesday after targeting his vehicle in southern Lebanon.

According to Israeli media reports, a drone targeted a vehicle in Rashkanieh, about 10 kilometers from the Israeli border, killing a high-ranking member of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel, Al-Manar, reported that "a civilian was martyred in the drone strike," without specifying whether the individual was affiliated with Hezbollah.

صورة للسيارة التي استهدفتها مسيرة اسرائيلية في رشكنانيه قضاء #صور pic.twitter.com/ev9uiXE8iK — هنا لبنان (@thisislebnews) March 4, 2025

Last week, Israel confirmed the killing of a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in eastern Lebanon.