Israeli drone attacks kill 2 in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News - Beirut

On Saturday, Israel carried out two drone strikes in southern Lebanon, causing casualties.

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed one death in a drone raid near the town of Al-Khiyam in the Marjayoun district. Lebanese media outlets identified the victim as Mohammad Abdel Hadi, who was reportedly repairing sanitary equipment on a rooftop at the time of the attack.

However, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed the target was a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force who had allegedly been involved in rebuilding “terrorist infrastructure.”

#عاجل 🔸أغار جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم وقضى على أحد عناصر قوة الرضوان في حزب الله الإرهابي والذي كان ضالعًا في محاولة إعادة اعمار بنى تحتية إرهابية في منطقة الخيام جنوب لبنان.🔸تشكل أنشطة المخرب خرقًا للتفاهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان حيث سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل على إزالة كل… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 19, 2025

Another strike hit a motorcycle in the town of Yuhmor al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district, killing one person.

These assaults come amid mounting tensions and ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire with Hezbollah, in place since November 27, 2024. Lebanese authorities have recorded nearly 4,000 breaches so far, resulting in 251 deaths and 559 injuries.