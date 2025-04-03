Israeli drone strike in Southern Lebanon leaves one injury

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Alma al-Shaab near the Israeli border injured one person on Thursday, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

For his Part, the Israeli Army’s Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee confirmed the attack in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center confirmed that an Israeli airstrike on the Bint Jbeil road injured two civilians. Emergency medical teams responded promptly, and the wounded individuals are receiving appropriate care.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces shot and injured a Lebanese citizen, identified as M.A., in the southern town of Adaisseh, according to the National News Agency's correspondent in Marjeyoun. The forces also fired at a Renault Rapid vehicle, though no further casualties were reported.

Moreover, Israeli military vehicles stationed in the southern Lebanese area of Al-Labouna, east of Naqoura, moved toward Ras Naqoura, accompanied by bulldozers. The forces constructed an earth barrier, effectively blocking the road near the Jal Al-Allam site, which overlooks Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab.

This is a breaking story.