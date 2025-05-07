Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Israeli drone strike hit the town of Majdelzoun in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media outlets.

No information has yet been released about casualties or damage.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, primarily in southern and eastern Lebanon, with Lebanese authorities reporting over 3000 violations.

A Hezbollah member, Adnan Harb, was killed yesterday when an Israeli drone strike targeted his vehicle on the Nabatieh-Kfar Rumman road in southern Lebanon.

