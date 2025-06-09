Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Israeli airstrike struck a vehicle in the town of Nmeiriyeh in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh province.

Following the strike, Israeli drones continued to hover at low altitude over the area, according to Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

Details about casualties or the identity of the individuals inside the vehicle remain unknown.

The Israeli military has not commented on the operation.

إستهداف سيارة في النميرية!أفاد مراسل الجديد أن "مسيرة اسرائيلية، إستهدفت بصاروخين، سيارة في بلدة النميرية - النبطية، وسقوط شهيد".#أخبار_الجديد pic.twitter.com/n4D0BgSafx — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 9, 2025

Recently, Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry stepped up diplomatic efforts over Israel’s ceasefire violations, while the Lebanese Army warned it may halt cooperation with the ceasefire committee due to Israel’s continued breaches of Resolution 1701 and lack of engagement with monitoring mechanisms.

The US-led committee overseeing the ceasefire that ended the 14-month Israel-Lebanon war in November 2024 includes representatives from Lebanon, Israel, France, the United States, and the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL).