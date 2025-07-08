Israel targets Hamas operative in northern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Tripoli

On Tuesday, Israel attacked a “key” Hamas member in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم قبل قليل من خلال قطعة جوية تابعة لسلاح الجو مخربًا بارزًا من منظمة حماس الإرهابية في منطقة طرابلس بلبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 8, 2025

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that an Israeli drone strike killed one person and injured three others in Al-Ayrouniyah.

The identity of the individual killed has not yet been officially disclosed, and Hamas has yet to comment on the incident.

This marks the first Israeli strike on northern Lebanon since the November 27, 2024, ceasefire. Between that date and July 7, 2025, Israel committed approximately 4,000 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of more than 197 people and injuries to 435 others.