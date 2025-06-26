Israeli drones carry out new strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Lebanon

On Thursday, an Israeli drone strike hit a motorcycle injuring one person in the southern Lebanese town of Beit Lif.

Earlier, a second drone airstrike killed one targeting a Bobcat bulldozer at the Baraachit–Shaqra junction, in southern Lebanon.

On June 24, three people were killed in an Israeli raid on a vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, Nabatieh district.

Lebanese officials have stated that Israel has committed more than 3,000 ceasefire violations since the agreement came into force, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.