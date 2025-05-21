Israeli strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Israeli drone strike killed a Lebanese civilian in the southern town of Yater, according to local media outlets.
The victim reportedly had been operating heavy machinery to clear debris from his damaged home when the drone struck.
The Israeli military has not commented yet.
Earlier today, another drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the nearby town of Ain Baal, killing one person, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.