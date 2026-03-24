Projectile hits near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant

Shafaq News- Tehran

A projectile landed near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday without causing damage or injuries, Iranian authorities said, describing the incident as a hostile act and blaming the United States and Israel.

Officials said the impact was outside the facility’s perimeter and did not affect technical or operational systems, which continue to function normally, According to Fars News Agency.

The report follows an incident last week in which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded a projectile striking about 350 meters from the reactor, destroying a meteorological building within the plant’s compound.

Bushehr, located on Iran’s Gulf coast, is the country’s only civilian nuclear power plant and operates under IAEA monitoring.