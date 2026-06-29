Kirkuk International Airport confirms normal operations

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport maintained normal flight operations on Monday, with no delays or cancellations affecting scheduled services, according to airport administration.

Hardi al-Salihi, the airport's spokesperson said that the facility operates ten flights daily to Turkiye and Saudi Arabia on the regular schedule. Technical and administrative staff continue work as normal, with all operational services proceeding based on approved plans and flight movement experiencing no disruption.

Regarding social media reports about a fire at the airport, al-Salihi clarified that the incident was limited to dry grass burning outside the airport perimeter, distant from vital installations and operational facilities. Civil defense teams extinguished the fire quickly with no impact on flight navigation.

The airport will continue daily monitoring of flight movement and operational services to ensure uninterrupted work, al-Salihi said.

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