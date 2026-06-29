GCC chief to visit Baghdad Tuesday

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will arrive in Baghdad on Tuesday for an official visit to discuss regional developments and affirm that Iraqi territory must not be used to launch attacks on Gulf states.

A government source told Shafaq News that Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, will hold meetings with Iraqi officials to discuss the latest regional developments and to convey the Gulf states' support for Iraq across various fields.

The talks will address the need to keep Iraq out of the arena of war and to prevent Iraqi territory from being used to launch any attack on Gulf states, as occurred during the recent period, the source said.

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said investigations regarding reports that attacks on Gulf states originated from Iraqi territory had found no evidence that strikes against Saudi Arabia were launched from Iraq, adding that the government had issued clear directives to prevent any future violations.

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