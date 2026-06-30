Morocco outlast Netherlands to reach World Cup R16

Shafaq News- Monterrey

Morocco reached the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday after beating Netherlands 3-2 on penalties, completing a dramatic comeback after a 1-1 draw in Monterrey.

The Atlas Lions trailed until the 90th minute before forcing extra time, then held their nerve in the shootout to eliminate Oranje and extend another major World Cup run.

Morocco will face Canada in the Round of 16.

Netherlands entered the tie as Group F winners after drawing with Japan, then beating Sweden and Tunisia to finish top. Morocco reached the knockouts as Group C runners-up behind Brazil on goal difference after drawing with the Selecao and beating Scotland and Haiti.

Morocco’s campaign had kept alive memories of 2022, when the Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal. Their return to Monterrey also carried history from the 1986 World Cup, when Morocco topped their group in Mexico.

The fixture was also a rematch of a 1994 World Cup meeting, when Netherlands beat Morocco 2-1 in Orlando.

Netherlands took the lead and looked set to manage the final minutes, but Morocco refused to fade. The equalizer arrived in the 90th minute, turning a controlled Dutch finish into a knockout battle, shifting momentum toward Morocco and forcing Netherlands into extra time after Oranje had been minutes from advancing.

Neither side found a winner in the additional 30 minutes, sending the tie to penalties.

Morocco then won the shootout 3-2, completing the comeback and sending their supporters into celebration after another tense knockout night.