Iraqi court jails former tax chief and his wife in money laundering case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court (CACC) sentenced the former director general of the General Commission for Taxes and his wife to prison for money laundering, while also ordering heavy fines and the confiscation of their assets, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity stated on Monday.

In a statement, the commission said Osama Hossam Jawdat was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and his wife to five years and one month under Article 36 of Iraq's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law. The court also ordered the couple to jointly pay a fine of 32 billion Iraqi dinars (about $24.4 million).

The ruling included the confiscation of 10 properties in Baghdad and 12 properties in Turkiye registered in the wife's name, as well as seized cash, rental income from the properties, gold jewelry, and funds held in a Kuwaiti bank and several Turkish banks. The court also ordered the seizure of the couple's movable and immovable assets.