Hours after strikes: Iraq's Kirkuk Airport resumes flights

Shafaq News - Kirkuk

Flights at Kirkuk International Airport resumed on Tuesday, a day after three projectiles struck the facility, airport spokesperson Herdi al-Salihi confirmed.

"A civilian aircraft landed without incident, underscoring the airport’s operational continuity and infrastructure integrity," al-Salihi told Shafaq News, adding that the runway and infrastructure remained intact and all scheduled flights were proceeding normally.

The attack, which occured late Monday, hit both the military and civilian zones, sparking a minor fire near the military section that injured one person.

Kirkuk, a disputed province in northern Iraq, regularly experiences security unrest, including airstrikes.