One injured after a rocket hit Kirkuk Airport

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Monday, a newly manufactured rocket struck Kirkuk International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source stated that the munition was identified as a long-range 122mm Grad rocket produced in 2023.

Earlier, the airport administration stated that three unidentified projectiles that struck caused a minor injury but no disruption to flight operations.

Kirkuk Operations Command and military units responded promptly by enhancing security around the airport. Officials stated that there is no direct threat at present.