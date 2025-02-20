Turkish airstrikes hit PKK positions in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a security source reported that Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions on the Korsar peak of Matin Mountain range in Al-Amadiya district, Duhok province, the Kurdistan Region.

According to the source, two powerful explosions were heard near the Shiladze sub-district, shaking nearby homes; however, no casualties have been reported so far.

The airstrikes come as Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kılıt), launched in April 2022 to target PKK militants, continues to intensify in northern Duhok.

The operation has left local villages devastated, with civilians trapped in their homes amid relentless bombings.

While Turkiye claims success in striking PKK positions—a group designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara—military actions have also increased the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.