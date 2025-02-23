Turkiye "neutralizes" 8 PKK militants in Iraqi Kurdistan, Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkiye has "neutralized" eight PKK militants across Iraqi Kurdistan and northern Syria, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.

On Sunday, the ministry announced that two PKK militants were neutralized in the Claw-Lock operation region in Iraqi Kurdistan, while six others were targeted in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to refer to individuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Terörist neredeyse hedefimiz orası!Kahraman Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu bölgesinde tespit ettiği 2 PKK’lı terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyinde belirlediği 6 PKK/YPG'li teröristi etkisiz hâle getirdi. Terörü kaynağında yok etmek için… pic.twitter.com/ZzCCdI9oVt — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 23, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, a security source informed Shafaq News that PKK-affiliated sites in the Matin Mountains of Duhok province of Iraqi Kurdistan were heavily shelled by Turkish forces.

A day before, the Turkish ministry announced the neutralization of five PKK militants in the Gara area of Duhok.