Kirkuk Airport launches first direct flight to Trabzon

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport operated its first direct flight to the Turkish city of Trabzon on Friday, while also receiving a domestic airline, according to airport media official Hardi al-Salehi.

Both movements are part of a broader plan to expand regional and international routes and attract more carriers to the airport, al-Salehi told Shafaq News.

The Trabzon launch follows a direct route to Dubai opened earlier this week and comes months after the airport resumed international operations in May following a suspension of more than two months caused by aviation risks linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran. The facility also introduced nighttime flight operations for the first time during that same period.

Airport management is continuing efforts to increase destinations and regular flights, to meet growing travel demand and support economic, commercial, and tourism activity in Kirkuk, al-Salehi concluded.

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