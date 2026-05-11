Turkish Airlines to restart Baghdad flights on May 14

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Baghdad International Airport starting May 14 after a suspension lasting more than two months, airport director Harith Al-Obaidi said on Monday.

The airport, according to Al-Obaidi, has recovered 90% of its operational capacity following the resumption of Qatar Airways flights on Sunday.

Iraq’s Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced on April 8 the reopening of the country’s airspace and all airports to air traffic after closures linked to aviation risks stemming from the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran