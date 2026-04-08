Iraq reopens airspace and all airports to civil aviation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority reopened on Wednesday the Iraqi airspace to all civil aviation traffic, citing restored stability and a return to normal conditions.

Under the decision, all civil flights are permitted to resume, including transit, departure, and landing operations at Iraqi airports, in accordance with approved regulatory procedures, the authority stated.

The reopening follows a closure of approximately 40 days imposed amid security risks to civil aviation stemming from the regional conflict involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.