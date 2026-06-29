Al-Sadr urges rallies for Iraq’s “heroic” corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Muqtada al-Sadr on Monday praised Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's anti-corruption campaign, describing it as a "heroic reform campaign," and called for a peaceful rally after Friday prayers in support of the crackdown.

Al-Sadr, leader of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM/Sadrists), said the arrests had "restored hope" among Iraqis after years of corruption, commending the roles of the judiciary and security forces, particularly units tasked with combating terrorism and corruption.

He urged Friday prayer leaders to organize peaceful gatherings across Iraq, during which participants would raise only the Iraqi flag alongside banners associated with Imam Hussein, in conjunction with the Islamic month of Muharram, during which the Imam, Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, was killed in Karbala.

Yesterday, Iraqi authorities launched one of the country's largest anti-corruption operations in years, arresting more than 65 suspects, including politicians, lawmakers, and businessmen accused of corruption-related offenses.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep