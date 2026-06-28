Muqtada Al-Sadr backs Iraqi anti-corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Muqtada al-Sadr expressed support for the government's anti-corruption campaign, urging Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to continue pursuing corruption cases regardless of the suspects' political affiliation, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Sadr, leader of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM/ Sadrists), conveyed the message to media outlets through close associates, calling for the campaign to continue until all those implicated are brought to justice.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces launched a sweeping anticorruption operation across Baghdad and several provinces, detaining 43 officials, politicians, businessmen, and lawmakers in the largest such operation in the country's recent history.

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