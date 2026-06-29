Who qualified to the World Cup Round of 32?
Shafaq News
The World Cup 2026 Round of 32 is set with the conclusion of the group stage after Austria and Algeria drew 3-3 in Group J.
The Round of 32 began on Sunday, June 28, when Canada beat South Africa 1-0 to become the first team into the Round of 16. The remaining matches continue through Saturday, July 4 Baghdad time.
The 2026 edition is the first 48-team World Cup and the first to include a Round of 32. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups advanced, along with the eight best third-placed teams.
Fixture List (Baghdad time):
- Sunday, June 28
22:00 - South Africa 0-1 Canada
Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood
Winner will play: Netherlands or Morocco
Status: Canada advanced to the Round of 16
- Monday, June 29
20:00 - Brazil vs Japan
Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston
Winner will play: Ivory Coast or Norway
23:30 - Germany vs Paraguay
Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough
Winner will play: France or Sweden
- Tuesday, June 30
04:00 - Netherlands vs Morocco
Venue: Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe
Winner will play: Canada
20:00 - Ivory Coast vs Norway
Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington
Winner will play: Brazil or Japan
- Wednesday, July 1
00:00 - France vs Sweden
Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford
Winner will play: Germany or Paraguay
04:00 - Mexico vs Ecuador
Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City
Winner will play: England or DR Congo
19:00 - England vs DR Congo
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta
Winner will play: Mexico or Ecuador
23:00 - Belgium vs Senegal
Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle
Winner will play: United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Thursday, July 2
03:00 - United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara
Winner will play: Belgium or Senegal
22:00 - Spain vs Austria
Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood
Winner will play: Portugal or Croatia
- Friday, July 3
02:00 - Portugal vs Croatia
Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto
Winner will play: Spain or Austria
06:00 - Switzerland vs Algeria
Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver
Winner will play: Colombia or Ghana
21:00 - Australia vs Egypt
Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington
Winner will play: Argentina or Cape Verde
- Saturday, July 4
01:00 - Argentina vs Cape Verde
Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens
Winner will play: Australia or Egypt
04:30 - Colombia vs Ghana
Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City
Winner will play: Switzerland or Algeria
The Round of 16 begins on July 4 Baghdad time, followed by the quarterfinals from July 9, the semifinals on July 14 and 15, the third-place playoff on July 18, and the final on July 19.