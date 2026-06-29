Who qualified to the World Cup Round of 32?

Shafaq News

The World Cup 2026 Round of 32 is set with the conclusion of the group stage after Austria and Algeria drew 3-3 in Group J.

The Round of 32 began on Sunday, June 28, when Canada beat South Africa 1-0 to become the first team into the Round of 16. The remaining matches continue through Saturday, July 4 Baghdad time.

The 2026 edition is the first 48-team World Cup and the first to include a Round of 32. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups advanced, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Fixture List (Baghdad time):

- Sunday, June 28

22:00 - South Africa 0-1 Canada

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Winner will play: Netherlands or Morocco

Status: Canada advanced to the Round of 16

- Monday, June 29

20:00 - Brazil vs Japan

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston

Winner will play: Ivory Coast or Norway

23:30 - Germany vs Paraguay

Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough

Winner will play: France or Sweden

- Tuesday, June 30

04:00 - Netherlands vs Morocco

Venue: Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe

Winner will play: Canada

20:00 - Ivory Coast vs Norway

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington

Winner will play: Brazil or Japan

- Wednesday, July 1

00:00 - France vs Sweden

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford

Winner will play: Germany or Paraguay

04:00 - Mexico vs Ecuador

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City

Winner will play: England or DR Congo

19:00 - England vs DR Congo

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Winner will play: Mexico or Ecuador

23:00 - Belgium vs Senegal

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Winner will play: United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina

- Thursday, July 2

03:00 - United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara

Winner will play: Belgium or Senegal

22:00 - Spain vs Austria

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Winner will play: Portugal or Croatia

- Friday, July 3

02:00 - Portugal vs Croatia

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto

Winner will play: Spain or Austria

06:00 - Switzerland vs Algeria

Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver

Winner will play: Colombia or Ghana

21:00 - Australia vs Egypt

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington

Winner will play: Argentina or Cape Verde

- Saturday, July 4

01:00 - Argentina vs Cape Verde

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens

Winner will play: Australia or Egypt

04:30 - Colombia vs Ghana

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City

Winner will play: Switzerland or Algeria

The Round of 16 begins on July 4 Baghdad time, followed by the quarterfinals from July 9, the semifinals on July 14 and 15, the third-place playoff on July 18, and the final on July 19.