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Who qualified to the World Cup Round of 32?

Who qualified to the World Cup Round of 32?
2026-06-29T08:20:53+00:00

Shafaq News

The World Cup 2026 Round of 32 is set with the conclusion of the group stage after Austria and Algeria drew 3-3 in Group J.

The Round of 32 began on Sunday, June 28, when Canada beat South Africa 1-0 to become the first team into the Round of 16. The remaining matches continue through Saturday, July 4 Baghdad time.

The 2026 edition is the first 48-team World Cup and the first to include a Round of 32. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups advanced, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Fixture List (Baghdad time):

- Sunday, June 28

22:00 - South Africa 0-1 Canada

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Winner will play: Netherlands or Morocco

Status: Canada advanced to the Round of 16

- Monday, June 29

20:00 - Brazil vs Japan

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston

Winner will play: Ivory Coast or Norway

23:30 - Germany vs Paraguay

Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough

Winner will play: France or Sweden

- Tuesday, June 30

04:00 - Netherlands vs Morocco

Venue: Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe

Winner will play: Canada

20:00 - Ivory Coast vs Norway

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington

Winner will play: Brazil or Japan

- Wednesday, July 1

00:00 - France vs Sweden

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford

Winner will play: Germany or Paraguay

04:00 - Mexico vs Ecuador

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City

Winner will play: England or DR Congo

19:00 - England vs DR Congo

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Winner will play: Mexico or Ecuador

23:00 - Belgium vs Senegal

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Winner will play: United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina

- Thursday, July 2

03:00 - United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara

Winner will play: Belgium or Senegal

22:00 - Spain vs Austria

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Winner will play: Portugal or Croatia

- Friday, July 3

02:00 - Portugal vs Croatia

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto

Winner will play: Spain or Austria

06:00 - Switzerland vs Algeria

Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver

Winner will play: Colombia or Ghana

21:00 - Australia vs Egypt

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington

Winner will play: Argentina or Cape Verde

- Saturday, July 4

01:00 - Argentina vs Cape Verde

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens

Winner will play: Australia or Egypt

04:30 - Colombia vs Ghana

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City

Winner will play: Switzerland or Algeria

The Round of 16 begins on July 4 Baghdad time, followed by the quarterfinals from July 9, the semifinals on July 14 and 15, the third-place playoff on July 18, and the final on July 19.

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