Iraq replaces around 20 electricity officials in Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi Electricity Minister Ali Saadi dismissed and replaced around 20 senior officials and directors general in the Electricity Directorates of Basra as part of a broader administrative restructuring, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The decisions included the dismissal of the director of Basra's Electricity Distribution Directorate and his deputy, who is the brother of former Electricity Minister Saif Ali Fadhil, the source said, adding that the minister also ordered the formation of investigative committees to examine the conduct of several officials over alleged failures to fulfill their official duties, as well as weak oversight and follow-up of operational performance.

The move follows a series of dismissals, transfers, and new appointments involving senior officials and directors-general at the ministries of electricity, oil, and transport. The changes have been carried out under directives issued by ministers and Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi as part of a broader administrative reshuffle across key government institutions.