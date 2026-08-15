Quake kills 20+ off Indonesia’s Flores

Shafaq News- Jakarta

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island on Saturday, killing at least 20 people and injuring six, while two others remained missing, according to the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency.

Rescuers had yet to reach Nagekeo, the area closest to the epicenter, due to landslides blocking roads and disrupting communications. About 2,000 residents evacuated, and houses, warehouses and government facilities were damaged.

Gibran pledges full response after 7.7-magnitude earthquake in NTT https://t.co/ac7csPphHz — Antara English News (@AntaraEnglish) August 15, 2026

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) placed the epicenter about 30 kilometers northeast of Mbay in Nagekeo at a depth of 15 kilometers. It later lifted its tsunami warning after minor waves of less than one meter were recorded in several areas. Dozens of aftershocks followed, while landslides and power outages disrupted parts of Flores.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes. Flores was also struck by a major earthquake in 1992 that caused extensive destruction.