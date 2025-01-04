Basra pioneers Iraq’s first underground electricity grid transformation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Basra Electricity Distribution Company announced significant progress in Iraq’s first project to transition the electrical grid from overhead lines to an underground network.

The project, which has already been completed in several areas, is expected to cover 80% of Basra’s streets by the end of 2025.

Deputy Director of the company the Basra Electricity Distribution Company, Saif Al-Din Ali Fadel, described the project as transformative for the province. “The work has been fully completed in several areas of Basra, converting their electrical networks from overhead to underground. These areas include Al-Qudat neighborhood (Hayy Al-Qudat), the main streets of Manawi Basha, 14th of July Street, and 34 other main streets across the province,” he told Shafaq News.

The project, while groundbreaking, comes at a significant cost. Fadel revealed that connecting a single household to the underground grid costs an estimated 11 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $7,500).

“To manage these expenses and expedite the project’s completion, the Basra Electricity Distribution Company has coordinated with local authorities to integrate the grid transition with other development initiatives in the region,” he stated.

“This transition to an underground electrical grid significantly reduces the risk of electrical shocks for both citizens and technical teams working on the network,” Fadel explained, noting that one of the project’s primary objectives is to improve public safety.

He emphasized that the underground grid supports Basra’s urban development goals by enhancing the province’s appearance and aligning with its ongoing architectural and infrastructural advancements.