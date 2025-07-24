Iraqi PM Inaugurates Construction of 1,000 MW Basra solar power plant

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated construction works on Thursday for the Basra Sun Power Plant, a major solar energy project with a planned capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

The Prime Minister described the project as a key step toward strengthening Iraq’s electricity generation system and supporting the government’s broader transition to renewable energy.

The Basra Sun Power Plant is being developed under a contract between Iraq’s Ministry of Oil and the French energy giant TotalEnergies. Covering 9,000 dunams in the southern province of Basra, the project will feature two million solar panels distributed across four generating units, each capable of producing 250 megawatts.

According to project details, the site will include 180 kilometers of 132 kV transmission lines, the construction of a new substation, and the rehabilitation of two existing substations operated by the Ministry of Oil. The first unit is expected to begin operating by the end of this year.

The French company will be responsible for operating and maintaining the plant for 25 years. Officials noted that the facility will supply electricity to three secondary substations and contribute significantly to reducing air pollution, lowering dependence on fossil fuels, and cutting carbon emissions.