Basra solar project: Major step in Iraq’s clean energy push

Shafaq News - Basra

On Saturday, Iraq’s Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, described the ongoing Shams Basra (Basra Sun) solar project as a “significant step” in the country’s transition to clean energy.

Overseen by TotalEnergies, the 1,000 MW project spans 9,000 dunams in the province’s southern desert and includes two million photovoltaic panels across four units, each generating 250 megawatts. According to the minister, it will significantly reduce emissions and align with Iraq’s clean energy goals.

Despite being one of the world’s largest oil producers, Iraq has long struggled with power shortages and high summer demand. The country is now seeking to diversify its energy mix amid rising consumption and environmental concerns.