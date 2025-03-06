Iraq unveils largest solar power plant

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday the launch of “Shams Basra,” the country's largest solar power project.

In a statement, the ministry’s media office revealed that French TotalEnergies had begun civil works to construct the solar power plant in Basra.

The project spans approximately 9,000 dunams (about 2,220 acres) of desert land and will feature around 2 million solar panels distributed across four generating units, the statement explained, adding that the plant is expected to produce 1,000 megawatts of clean electricity, with each unit generating 250 megawatts.

The ministry is overseeing Shams Basra, describing it as “a strategic step to reduce dependence on imported fuel and strengthen Iraq’s energy security,” the statement added.

Earlier this month, the Director of the Basra Investment Commission announced the signing of an agreement with TotalEnergies regarding the project.