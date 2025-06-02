Iraqi PM orders emergency water relief for northern Basra

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s government launched emergency measures to address worsening service conditions in northern Basra.

The Ministry of Electricity announced it had begun operating 20 water tankers daily to deliver potable water to Al-Sadiq District, north of Basra, where residents are facing a drinking water crisis due to severe contamination.

The deployment, directed by Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel, is being carried out in coordination with local authorities. “Deliveries will continue until clean water access is fully restored in affected areas,” the ministry stated.

The water delivery operation followed a ministerial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani focused on addressing service gaps across northern Basra.

Al-Sudani directed immediate action to resolve long-standing issues, including land disputes in Al-Sadiq and delays in completing approaches to the Ezzedine Salim Bridge.

To improve healthcare coverage, the Prime Minister further urged ministries to accelerate the construction of a 200-bed hospital and allocate land for new health centers to ensure equitable geographic access.

“The federal and local governments are working jointly to implement solutions with clear timelines,” al-Sudani stated during the meeting.