US-Iran technical talks set for June 30 in Doha

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran had requested a meeting in Qatar, adding that the talks would take place in Doha tomorrow.

Earlier, a source familiar with the US-Iran talks told Reuters that technical teams from both countries were expected to meet in Doha in the coming days to discuss implementation of their recent memorandum of understanding. According to the source, the teams will focus on mechanisms for carrying out the agreement, while mediators have established dedicated communication channels to manage potential incidents and prevent escalation between the two sides.

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said $6 billion in Iranian funds frozen in Qatar would be released, part of a total $12 billion expected to be unfrozen under the agreement.

The United States and Iran have agreed to pause mutual strikes to ease rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, ahead of the planned talks.

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