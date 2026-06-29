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Najaf Governor plans Khamenei procession with Iranian FM

Najaf Governor plans Khamenei procession with Iranian FM
2026-06-29T12:44:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf Governor Yusuf Kanawi coordinated on Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on arrangements for the official funeral procession of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whose body is scheduled to arrive in Iraq on June 8.

According to a statement from the governor's media office, the meeting covered service, security, and social arrangements specific to the ceremony.

Earlier today, the government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said Iraq has approved a request from Iran to hold the official funeral procession for Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed in American-Israeli airstrikes targeting Tehran on February 28, after more than three decades as Supreme Leader. He was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

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