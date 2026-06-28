Iraqi politician urges graft probe dating back to 2003

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's anti-corruption campaign should be expanded to cover all cases involving the theft, misuse, and smuggling of public funds dating back to 2003, Iraqi Sunni National Project Secretary-General Jamal al-Dhari said on Sunday.

In a statement, Al-Dhari welcomed the government's and judiciary's efforts to prosecute corruption cases, describing them as a key step toward restoring the rule of law.

He called for investigations into billions of dollars allegedly lost from previous state budgets, as well as the financing of recent election campaigns, and urged authorities to apply illicit wealth laws to all current and former public officials, regardless of political or sectarian affiliation.

Iraqi security forces detained 47 officials, lawmakers, and businessmen across Baghdad and several provinces on Sunday in one of the country's largest anti-corruption operations in years, according to security and judicial sources.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep