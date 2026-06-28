Canada stun South Africa with last-minute World Cup R32 winner

Shafaq News- Inglewood

Canada reached the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time after Stephen Eustaquio scored in the 90th minute to seal a 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

The co-hosts had been held for most of the match at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, before Eustaquio broke through late to end South Africa’s historic knockout-stage debut.

Canada will face the winner of Netherlands vs Morocco in the Round of 16, while South Africa exit after reaching the knockouts for the first time.

The match opened the expanded World Cup knockout stage and carried history before kickoff, with both teams playing their first World Cup knockout match.

Canada entered the tie as Group B runners-up after drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating Qatar 6-0, and losing 2-1 to Switzerland, while South Africa reached the Round of 32 as Group A runners-up, recovering from a 2-0 defeat to Mexico with a draw against Czechia and a win over South Korea.

Canada had more of the ball but struggled to turn possession into clear chances, while South Africa defended compactly and tried to slow the rhythm. They pushed through wide areas and looked for Jonathan David between the lines, but South Africa kept enough numbers behind the ball to protect their penalty area.

South Africa’s attacking threat was limited, with Bafana Bafana relying mostly on counters and set pieces as Canada gradually took control.

The pressure increased after halftime. Canada moved the ball quicker, committed more players forward, and forced South Africa into deeper defensive work.

Alphonso Davies’ introduction gave Canada more speed and directness on the left, shifting the match’s momentum as South Africa began to defend closer to their own box.

Canada went close through Derek Cornelius and Moise Bombito, while Jonathan David and Promise David also tested South Africa during the late spell of pressure.

South Africa appeared close to forcing extra time, but Canada finally found the decisive moment in the 90th minute. Eustaquio arrived at the critical time to score the winner, turning Canada’s pressure into the goal that sent the co-hosts into the last 16.

The result marks the biggest win in Canada’s World Cup history. After failing to win a match at the tournament before 2026, Canada have now reached the second knockout round on home continent soil. The win also keeps alive Canada’s role as one of the tournament’s co-hosts, with the team now moving deeper into a bracket that could bring a Round of 16 meeting with either Netherlands or Morocco.