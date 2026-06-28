KDP urges nationwide expansion of corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc on Sunday called for the government’s anti-corruption drive to be sustained, with investigations and enforcement expanded beyond Baghdad to all Iraqi provinces.

In a statement, the bloc backed the legal steps taken under Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, stressing that closer coordination between the executive and judicial branches is essential to ensure the campaign's effectiveness, uncover the facts, reinforce the rule of law, and safeguard public funds.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party currently holds 26 out of the 329 seats in the Iraqi parliament.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces, under Al-Zaidi’s directive, carried out a wide-ranging anti-corruption operation, detaining 47 officials, politicians, businessmen, and members of parliament. Informed sources told Shafaq News that the campaign is expected to continue, with a second phase likely to target additional senior figures.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far