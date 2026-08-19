Shafaq News- Duhok

Duhok’s Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage is restoring the historic Zawita mosque and nearby water spring as part of efforts to preserve archaeological sites and promote heritage tourism in the province.

Duhok Antiquities Director Bekas Brifkani told Shafaq News on Wednesday that the 40-day project is being carried out in cooperation with the Lotus Flower organization with financial support from Germany’s GIZ.

Initial findings suggest the mosque may date to the eighth century, Brifkani said, adding that archaeological excavations and studies conducted during the project should provide a more precise date and further details about the site's history.

The project employs around 30 people, including university graduates and archaeology specialists as well as residents of Zawita.

Brifkani added that the work covers both the historic structure and its associated water source, with the broader aim of preserving the area's heritage and developing its potential for archaeological tourism.