The rise of adventure tourism in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

Tents are spreading across riversides and mountain valleys in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region as camping shifts from a seasonal hobby into a growing weekend escape for families and young people seeking quiet beyond crowded cities.

Along the Khabur River in Dohuk province, touristic groups spent the night between wooded slopes and rocky hills, gathered around small fires as they waited for sunrise over one of the Region’s most visited natural areas.

“We just wanted a break from city life,” one camper told Shafaq News, reflecting a sentiment increasingly common among participants traveling the highlands and rivers.

The Kurdistan Region has experienced a steady rise in domestic tourism in recent years, with visitors arriving from across the country. Campers and organizers point to improved security conditions and easier access to natural destinations as key reasons behind the expansion.

For many, the appeal lies in simplicity. Travel content creator Ali Jasim Mohammed Rida, known as “Ali Adventure,” has documented Iraq’s landscapes through cycling and camping trips, describing outdoor travel as a way to disconnect from routine while engaging directly with the country’s varied geography and communities.

That sense of contrast between urban pressure and outdoor calm also surfaced among first-time campers. Yusuf Aqil recalled expecting discomfort on his first trip to the Khabur River, only to encounter a slower pace built around tents, shared meals, and open space. He noted that the experience brought together participants from different parts of Iraq in a setting that encouraged easy interaction.

The appeal, however, comes with challenges. Sudden weather shifts, long trails, and uneven terrain require preparation and discipline, according to Mohammed Baghdadi, who has camped in areas including Barwari Bala in Dohuk, Goman in Erbil, Lake Noroli in Halabja, and the Sarkan Valley forests.

He pointed out that time spent outdoors has strengthened habits of patience and self-reliance, while also encouraging greater attention to environmental protection, including cleaning campsites and carrying out waste.

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Participation has widened in recent years, with more families and international visitors joining trips. Campers and organizers also note gaps in infrastructure, particularly the need for better access roads, rescue services, and basic facilities in remote areas.

Mountain climbing remains the most demanding part of the outdoor scene. “The hardest part is always the beginning,” mountaineer Mohammed Sultan remarked, describing early hesitation that gradually turns into confidence as climbers ascend. Reaching the summit, he added, delivers a strong sense of accomplishment despite unpredictable weather and difficult terrain.

Interest in camping and climbing has grown particularly among young Iraqis, driven in part by social media and a rising focus on outdoor recreation.

For 22-year-old Bander Wathiq Al-Youssef, the attraction lies in both challenge and connection. She described the social aspect of camping trips, where participants from different backgrounds meet and form new friendships, alongside the physical effort required to reach mountain peaks.

“The climb is difficult, but the view makes it worth it,” she remarked, adding that time in nature helps reduce stress and encourages a more balanced lifestyle. She also pointed to the importance of preserving natural sites through responsible camping practices.

At the end of one trip, Mahmoud Riyadh Karim recounted initial hesitation before joining a group, citing long travel hours and the demands of outdoor preparation. Once in the mountains, he experienced a noticeable shift in perspective.

“Everything feels calmer when you arrive,” he remarked, recalling evenings spent around campfires sharing meals and conversation.

With relative stability and rising interest in adventure tourism, camping is gradually evolving into a broader lifestyle choice for many Iraqis, particularly younger generations seeking time outdoors away from urban routines.

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