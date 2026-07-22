President Barzani promotes 729 Asayish officers

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree on Wednesday promoting 729 officers serving in the Asayish (internal security forces,) which operate under the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to a statement from KRI Presidency, the promotions cover officers who completed all legal service requirements and administrative procedures required for advancement, in coordination with the Kurdistan Region Council of Ministers. The decree was issued under the powers granted to the KRI Presidency by the Kurdistan Region Presidency Law, taking effect immediately upon its issuance.