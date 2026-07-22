About 1K pilgrims join Karbala rituals from Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Karbala

A delegation of about 980 pilgrims from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq took part in the Arbaeen commemorations in Karbala this week, carrying the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region flags, according to Ali al-Qaraawi, representative of the Imam Hussein Shrine in the Kurdistan Region.

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Karbala, a city in southern Iraq, houses the shrine of Imam Hussein, a central figure in Shiite Islam, and draws large numbers of pilgrims during Arbaeen, the religious observance marking the fortieth day after the anniversary of his death.

Al-Qaraawi described the carrying of both flags as an expression of national cohesion among Iraq's various ethnic and religious components, pointing out that preparations are underway to receive a further delegation from the Kurdistan Region during the second half of the month of Safar, to join pilgrims traveling on foot to Karbala for the Arbaeen visitation.

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