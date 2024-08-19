Diyala suspends work for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Diyala will shut down government offices for two days this week to allow residents to participate in the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, the local council said on Monday.

All government departments, except for essential services, health, and security, will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, the council said in a statement.

Millions of Shiite Muslims are expected to converge on the holy city of Karbala for the religious observance, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

Several other Iraqis have already announced similar holidays for the occasion.