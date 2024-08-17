Iraqi PM holds meeting on "UNESCO recognized" Arbaeen pilgrimage security

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, convened a meeting with leaders from operations, police, intelligence, and service agencies regarding the Arbaeen pilgrimage, issuing "important" directives.

A knowledgeable source informed Shafaq News Agency that the meeting included a review of the security plans for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. "Al-Sudani provided significant feedback on enhancing security measures, emphasizing the continuous execution of preemptive operations, particularly in Baghdad. He stressed the importance of deploying fighters behind the processions rather than within them, focusing on surveillance and ensuring protection over providing services to pilgrims."

During the meeting, Al-Sudani highlighted the need to close gaps, control side roads, and maintain a presence of leaders and commanders on the ground rather than in headquarters. He called for the activation of intelligence efforts to supply the necessary information to the units, closely monitoring and inspecting borders between units, and taking potential threats against pilgrims in Baghdad seriously.

The Prime Minister also recommended bolstering the roles of traffic and rescue services to alleviate congestion and ensure a swift response to any threats. He emphasized holding leaders and commanders fully accountable for executing their tasks.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims, both from within Iraq and abroad, gather for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, with many traveling on foot. This event marks the 40-day mourning period following the 10th of Muharram, the date of the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE), where Imam Hussein was martyred.

In 2019, UNESCO inscribed the Arbaeen and the services provided during the event on its list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage."

This largest humanitarian marathon is a defining element of Iraq's cultural identity, offering a significant opportunity for charitable activities, represented by volunteer work and social cohesion. Many people contribute their time and resources to provide free services to pilgrims along the way.