Iraqi PM in Karbala: High-level security and services for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called for maintaining the current level of security and service efforts as the Arbaeen pilgrimage peaks in the coming hours.

During a meeting held in Karbala, Al-Sudani convened with the Ministers of Interior, Health, Electricity, and Transport, as well as the Governors of Karbala, Basra, and Wasit, the head of his office, who chairs the Higher Committee for Million-Strong Pilgrimages, and officials from security and service formations.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting focused on overseeing the ongoing efforts for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which has seen a significant influx of participants.

The Prime Minister reviewed the contributions of various security forces and agencies, emphasizing that "tremendous efforts have been made over the past weeks to provide all necessary support and services to pilgrims from both Iraqi provinces and abroad."

The meeting also discussed the significant role played by local governments in Governorates serving as transit points for pilgrims on their way to Karbala and praised their success in implementing service plans.

PM Al-Sudani stressed the importance of "addressing any shortcomings identified in reports to improve future operations and to continue executing projects that ensure the smooth flow of such large-scale pilgrimages."

He instructed that the same level of dedication in security and service work must be maintained in the hours ahead, with close monitoring of plans and a strong focus on the reverse transportation of pilgrims.

The statement noted that "the Arbaeen pilgrimage is witnessing an increase in both the number of participants and the quality of services provided, which aligns with citizens' expectations for respectful and adequate transportation, access to clean drinking water for processions, particularly under challenging weather conditions, and the availability of health services and fuel supplies. Most importantly, sustained security must be ensured."