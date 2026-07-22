Iran strikes US bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Amman (Updated at 15:25)

The Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck on Wednesday the US military installations in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait with drones and missiles.

Iran’s Arash drones struck US equipment depots and large hangars at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, the Iranian Army said, adding that the aircraft also hit a hangar used to shelter and service heavy aircraft at the base. An ammunition depot and logistical equipment belonging to US forces were struck at Doha Base in Kuwait, which the Army described as one of the most important American military installations in western Kuwait and a support center for US personnel deployed across West Asia.

At Azraq Air Base in Jordan, the Army said its forces targeted housing and service buildings along with a US military equipment depot beginning at dawn Wednesday, in an operation it identified as Operation al-Barq, or Lightning.

The IRGC, in what it numbered as its 42nd statement and the 25th wave of an operation it calls Nasr 2, said it targeted the King Faisal and Prince Hassan bases in Jordan with drones and missiles, including hangars used to service F-15 fighter aircraft. Eight newly delivered MQ-9 drones were destroyed in a strike on a drone servicing hangar, and two others parked outside sustained heavy damage.

IRGC said it targeted F-15 prep facilities at al-Faysal and Prince Hassan bases in Jordan, destroying 8 brand-new MQ-9 drones and damaging 2 others. It also said 2 heavy US helicopters were hit and several forces were killed or wounded.Follow: https://t.co/boCY50qfi9 pic.twitter.com/xdzTWkFK1L — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 22, 2026

A separate IRGC line put the total number of MQ-9 aircraft destroyed at ten.

Two heavy American helicopters were significantly damaged in a subsequent strike on a helicopter storage facility, according to the same statement, and personnel were killed and wounded in an attack on a troop accommodation center.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said they intercepted and downed four drones inbound from Iran toward the kingdom's territory, and that the interception operations resulted in no casualties and no material damage. Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba earlier Wednesday after explosions caused by aerial interceptions, according to Jordanian media reports. Israel's Channel 12 reported that at least two missiles came down in Aqaba.

No US statement confirmed the attacks.

Amir Hatami, commander of the Iranian Army, warned, "If America's dirty feet set foot on Iranian soil, we will fight it with all the power we possess."

According to Iranian media outlets, the United States hit several Iranian ports and sites during the overnight raids, with two separate locations struck at the port of Bushehr on the Gulf coast. Three explosions were heard near Sirik, in southern Iran. Iranian air defenses downed a hostile drone over Tehran.

No casualties or damage to residential or commercial infrastructure were recorded so far. The Iranian Health Ministry reported that 53 were killed and 592 injured in US attacks on Iran since June 27.