Iraq inspects official vehicles in corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have stepped up inspections of government vehicles moving between provinces as part of an ongoing anti-corruption drive, security sources told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Specialized agencies have ordered strict checks on official vehicles along key highways linking central, northern, and southern Iraq, to prevent the transfer of funds, documents, or other materials potentially linked to the ongoing investigations.

Last week, under directives from Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Iraq launched operation “Dawn Crackdown,” with arrests targeting political officials, lawmakers, business figures, and suspected networks accused in public funds cases. A source briefed Shafaq News that the campaign’s toll reached 67 detainees in its first 24 hours alone, while another source noted the first phase targets more than 200 figures within 72 hours, as part of a wider six-month effort to fight corruption and recover public money.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far