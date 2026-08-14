Trump waves stronger economic pressure on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened Iran with “strong economic strikes,” as his administration prepared new measures against Tehran amid stalled efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told Fox News that the timing of the measures would not be influenced by the US midterm elections.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier that additional measures unprecedented in the history of efforts to economically isolate a country would be announced next week, adding that Washington’s strategy combines financial pressure with the naval blockade restricting access to Iranian ports.

Last week, the State Department targeted currency exchanges, shell companies, banks, and financial facilitators it said had helped Tehran move hundreds of millions of dollars through the international financial system. Moreover, the Treasury Department designated two digital-asset exchanges and a multinational corporate network over the alleged laundering of billions of dollars, sanctions evasion, and cryptocurrency transfers for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).